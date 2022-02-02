JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $8.96. 700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

