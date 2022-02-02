Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 311.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 73,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,050 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.45. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

