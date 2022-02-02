JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 285 ($3.83) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.79) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.70) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.23) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.13) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 628.57 ($8.45).

LON JD opened at GBX 188.05 ($2.53) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149.40 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.17). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 356.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.86), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($28,636,730.30).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

