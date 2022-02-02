Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SIGNA Sports United N.V.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SIGNA Sports United in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SIGNA Sports United’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of SSU stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. SIGNA Sports United has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of SIGNA Sports United at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

