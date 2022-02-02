Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Bank of East Asia, Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of East Asia in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of East Asia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Bank of East Asia has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

