Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CAT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.35.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $205.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.08. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $185.64 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

