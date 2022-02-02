Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legrand in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the company will earn $4.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legrand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $100.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Legrand has a 52-week low of $87.88 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). Legrand had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

