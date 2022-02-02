Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hays in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hays’ FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS HAYPY opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. Hays has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

