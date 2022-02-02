Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Apple Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Apple in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.61 on Monday. Apple has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average is $156.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 898,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

