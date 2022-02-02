Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HSON stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 million, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.38. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSON. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter worth $610,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

