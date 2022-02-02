Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JRSH shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

