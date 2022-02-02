JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $14,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $14,680.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $14,310.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $13,980.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $13,750.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $15,300.00.

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. 241,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,029,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.42.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $24,923,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,892 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

