JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $1,519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBLU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

JBLU traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 92,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,029,207. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

