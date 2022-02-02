Jian Barclay Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of Admiralty Resources NL (ASX:ADY) Stock

Admiralty Resources NL (ASX:ADY) insider Jian Barclay bought 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00 ($85,106.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.60, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Admiralty Resources

Admiralty Resources NL explores for and develops mineral deposits in Australia, Chile, and Hong Kong. The company explores for iron, lead, zinc, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship projects include the iron ore districts in Chile comprising Harper South district covering an area of approximately 2,498 hectares located in the Atacama Region; and the Pampa Tololo and El Cojin.

