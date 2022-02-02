Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 30,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,915. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. Jiayin Group has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a negative return on equity of 150.10%. The company had revenue of $89.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

