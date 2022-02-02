JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228,133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of JinkoSolar worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,581 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after purchasing an additional 944,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 173,597 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $68.35.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

