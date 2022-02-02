JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

JOANN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 314,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.70 million and a PE ratio of 5.25. JOANN has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.84 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $778,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in JOANN in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

