John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HPF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.65. 48,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,889. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

