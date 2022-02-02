Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after buying an additional 278,159 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $318.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $167.50 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.29.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

