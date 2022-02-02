Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $801,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,164 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

