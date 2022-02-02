Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $112.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $108.32.

