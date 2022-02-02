Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 266 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $123.58 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.36. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.