Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Fortinet by 4.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $302.18 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.36 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $5,490,561. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $435.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.73.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

