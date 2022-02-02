Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 84.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

JNJ opened at $170.88 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day moving average of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $449.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.