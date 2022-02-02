Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JMPLY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.75) to GBX 2,320 ($31.19) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,055.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

