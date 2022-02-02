JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPM stock opened at $151.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $446.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.22 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

