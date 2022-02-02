Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading 4.8% Higher

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.83. The company has a market cap of C$6.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile (CVE:JUB)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.