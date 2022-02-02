Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

