Jump Financial LLC Buys 44,267 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 377.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,267 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innoviva worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVA. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,278 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Innoviva by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 725,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innoviva by 885.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,478,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

