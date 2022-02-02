Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SiTime by 164,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 377,101 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SiTime by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

SITM stock opened at $236.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $5,572,199.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

