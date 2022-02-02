Jump Financial LLC Sells 26,494 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,494 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,459.71%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

