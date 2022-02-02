Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Cryoport stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $86.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,420,798 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

