Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Encore Wire at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after acquiring an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

WIRE stock opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $58.98 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

WIRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

