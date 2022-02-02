Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zymeworks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. Research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYME. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

