Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 740,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Jushi from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Jushi has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

