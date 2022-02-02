Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will report sales of $215.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.20 million. Kadant posted sales of $168.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $783.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $788.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $900.37 million, with estimates ranging from $881.22 million to $919.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.11 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

KAI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,301 shares of company stock worth $7,152,324 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

KAI stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.36. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,179. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kadant has a 12 month low of $129.55 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.