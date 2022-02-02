Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaleido Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $1.84 on Monday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $78.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.37.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 721,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 62,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 57.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

