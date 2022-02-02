KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

KALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of KALV opened at $12.72 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.95.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

