Karbo (KRB) Reaches Market Cap of $955,348.13

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Karbo has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $955,348.13 and $260.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Karbo Profile

Karbo (KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,340,044 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

