KARMA Market Capitalization Tops $24.04 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. KARMA has a market cap of $24.04 million and approximately $89.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KARMA has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001574 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004334 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00056836 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

