Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $13.77 Million Stock Position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,318 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 13.59% of FONAR worth $13,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FONAR by 77.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FONAR by 14.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FONAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FONAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in FONAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FONR opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. FONAR Co. has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.89.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.73 million during the quarter.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

