Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $14.78 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

