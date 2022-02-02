Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 548 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.18.

NYSE:MCD opened at $258.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.73 and its 200-day moving average is $248.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

