Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Takes Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 204,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,282,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of STAAR Surgical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

