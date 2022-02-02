Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kemper in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. Kemper has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.27%.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

