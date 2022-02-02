Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.61 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Kemper stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.27%.

In other Kemper news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kemper stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

