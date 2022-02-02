Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $50.54 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 2859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.

The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Several research firms have commented on KMPR. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Kemper by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Kemper Company Profile (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

