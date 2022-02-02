Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 13,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $38.77. 5,636,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,566. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,619. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

