KeyCorp Weighs in on Meritage Homes Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $4.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.50. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.38 EPS.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

MTH stock opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after purchasing an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after buying an additional 250,554 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after buying an additional 946,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

