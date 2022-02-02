KeyCorp Weighs in on United Rentals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for United Rentals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $5.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $27.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.00 EPS.

URI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.17.

URI stock opened at $330.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $248.07 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in United Rentals by 2.6% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

